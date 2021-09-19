Condor Capital Management Sells 285 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Condor Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LH traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $295.93. 1,145,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,682. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $295.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $176.49 and a 1 year high of $309.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 EPS for the current year.

LH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.52.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

