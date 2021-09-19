Condor Capital Management Sells 457 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Condor Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,841,000 after purchasing an additional 183,547 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 72,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 229,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 440.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 169,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,229,000 after acquiring an additional 137,758 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,134. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.64. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $76.81 and a 12-month high of $110.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

