Condor Capital Management Sells 511 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Condor Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist lowered their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities decreased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.56.

NYSE SMG traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.31. 1,053,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,090. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.20. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $140.69 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.46%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

