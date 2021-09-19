Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) PT Lowered to $74.00 at Morgan Stanley

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.50.

Shares of ED stock opened at $73.07 on Friday. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $83.92. The stock has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.20 and a 200-day moving average of $75.27.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ED. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 853,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,687,000 after purchasing an additional 13,438 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,141,000 after purchasing an additional 124,322 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,545,000. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

