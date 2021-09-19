Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.91.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $214.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $244.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.