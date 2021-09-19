Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $742.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report sales of $742.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Copart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $772.60 million and the lowest is $722.50 million. Copart posted sales of $592.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full year sales of $3.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist boosted their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.83.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $143.95 on Friday. Copart has a 1-year low of $100.07 and a 1-year high of $152.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.66 and a 200-day moving average of $129.04. The firm has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.03.

In other Copart news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 743,293 shares of company stock valued at $102,810,349 in the last ninety days. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Copart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 18,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Copart by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in Copart by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

