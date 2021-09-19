CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,293,000 after purchasing an additional 68,621 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,639,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,490,000 after acquiring an additional 55,995 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 769,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,343,000 after acquiring an additional 98,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,072,000 after acquiring an additional 37,218 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 618,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $149.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.31 and its 200-day moving average is $130.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 72.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $107.23 and a 12-month high of $155.40.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. Analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.67%.

In related news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total transaction of $755,356.30. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,163,168.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total value of $104,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,856 shares of company stock worth $1,508,604 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.33.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

