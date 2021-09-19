CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Stake Boosted by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 261.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 4,225.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 426.3% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.33.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total value of $755,356.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 51,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,163,168.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $83,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,825.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,856 shares of company stock worth $1,508,604 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $149.59 on Friday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $107.23 and a 12-month high of $155.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.62, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.67%.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

