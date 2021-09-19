Corra.Finance (CORA) One Day Volume Tops $189,139.00

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 19th. During the last seven days, Corra.Finance has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Corra.Finance has a market cap of $9.57 million and $189,139.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $6.38 or 0.00013368 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00072087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.93 or 0.00121414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.23 or 0.00176527 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,339.26 or 0.06998709 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,560.75 or 0.99681911 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.55 or 0.00852082 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Corra.Finance Coin Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Corra.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Corra.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Corra.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

