Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.98

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.98 and traded as low as C$5.85. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at C$5.85, with a volume of 1,050,156 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CJR.B. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment in a research note on Monday, June 28th. CIBC upped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$7.84.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.50.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.