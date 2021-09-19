Cosmo Coin (COSM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $443.00

Cosmo Coin (CURRENCY:COSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One Cosmo Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmo Coin has a total market capitalization of $339,623.11 and $443.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cosmo Coin has traded 43.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cosmo Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00057230 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.04 or 0.00124690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00012630 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00047582 BTC.

Cosmo Coin Coin Profile

Cosmo Coin (CRYPTO:COSM) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 coins. Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cosmo Coin is cosmochain.io . Cosmo Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Cosmochain

According to CryptoCompare, “CosmoChain is a platform that aims to improve the data collection and management of the Cosmetic field through the application of blockchain technology. Cosmo’s platform allows users to filter their search to different needs such as skin type & demographic areas and enables the option of content share to other users. Also on the platform, advertisers are allowed to provide personalized ads based on customer activity to target the specific needs of the user. CosmoChain issued CosmoCoin as an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. Cosmo's participants can trade & transfer CosmoCoin with each other and outside the platform. “

Cosmo Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmo Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.