Cowen Increases Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $200.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price raised by analysts at Cowen from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.98% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Societe Generale upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.62.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A stock opened at $173.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a PE ratio of 54.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $95.44 and a 1 year high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of A. Amundi acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at $334,124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 97.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,758,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,425 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 232.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,140 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 427.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,094,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,847,000 after purchasing an additional 887,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.8% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,901,000 after purchasing an additional 820,171 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.