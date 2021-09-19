Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Short Interest Down 30.6% in August

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the August 15th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,439,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of CIK stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.49. 1,398,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,806. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $3.64.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%.
About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
