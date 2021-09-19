Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Short Interest Down 30.6% in August

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the August 15th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,439,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CIK stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.49. 1,398,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,806. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $3.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIK. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 86.1% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 93,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 43,062 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 52.5% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 18.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 194,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 30,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 52.7% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 85,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 29,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

