Cresset Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Clorox by 25.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in The Clorox by 20.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in The Clorox by 677.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,709,000 after purchasing an additional 152,297 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $200,453,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in The Clorox by 13.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $166.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.41 and a 200 day moving average of $179.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $159.32 and a twelve month high of $231.11.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

