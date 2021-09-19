Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 263 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.6% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 19.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 2.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Okta news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $210,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $9,548,761.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,442.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,312 shares of company stock worth $53,625,369 in the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.67.

OKTA stock opened at $258.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.34. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.03 and a 1 year high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

