Cresset Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $186.24 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.19 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.20.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.96%.

SWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. G.Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

