Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 300.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,267 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CP. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.65.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $67.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.17 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.1512 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.86%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

