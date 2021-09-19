Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KR. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,660,000 after buying an additional 17,526,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Kroger by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,072,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,672 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in The Kroger by 13,815.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,725,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,141 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in The Kroger by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,939,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,806,000 after purchasing an additional 969,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in The Kroger by 355.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 954,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,336,000 after purchasing an additional 744,637 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Kroger alerts:

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,853 shares of company stock worth $1,425,183 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.28.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $40.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $47.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.16.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 24.21%.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.