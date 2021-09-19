Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 581 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,716 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BHP Group by 197.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 84.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BHP. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,133.50.

NYSE:BHP opened at $55.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.42. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $46.90 and a twelve month high of $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 118.69%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

