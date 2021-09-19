Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21,282 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.10% of Criteo worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRTO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 89.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Criteo by 14.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 19,167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Criteo in the first quarter valued at $474,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Criteo in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Criteo by 31.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRTO opened at $34.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.09. Criteo S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.49 and a 52-week high of $46.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.87.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.75 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRTO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.88.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

