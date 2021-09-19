Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Raised to $212.00 at Piper Sandler

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $185.00 to $212.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.82 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.78.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $155.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.73. Crocs has a twelve month low of $40.12 and a twelve month high of $161.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The company had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crocs will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,145,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $1,202,809.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,378,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,613 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,373. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $889,744,000 after acquiring an additional 197,306 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in Crocs by 145.9% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,797 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 70.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,349,000 after acquiring an additional 614,245 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crocs by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $145,742,000 after acquiring an additional 69,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Crocs by 69.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,444,000 after acquiring an additional 426,896 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

