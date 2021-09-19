Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.22

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$18.22 and traded as high as C$18.35. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$18.30, with a volume of 324,673 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.23 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.75 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins cut shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.55.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 33.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.33.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 163.01%.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.