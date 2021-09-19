Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Short Interest Update

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the August 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CRWS traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.67. 51,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.92. Crown Crafts has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $8.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.63.

Get Crown Crafts alerts:

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.71 million during the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 17.67%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWS. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in Crown Crafts by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 740,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 118,482 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in Crown Crafts by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 460,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 44,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Crafts by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 22,318 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Crown Crafts by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Crown Crafts by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 28,983 shares during the period. 39.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.