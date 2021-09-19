Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CryoPort, Inc. operates as a provider of shipping solutions comprising cold chain frozen shipping system for transporting biological, environmental and other temperature sensitive materials at temperatures below minus 150° Celsius. Its products include CryoPort Express Shippers, cryogenic dry vapor shippers capable of maintaining cryogenic temperatures; biological material holders for the shipment of infectious or dangerous goods; CryoPort Express System to programmatically manage order entry and various aspects of shipping operations; and CryoPort Express Analytics, to monitor shipment performance metrics and to evaluate temperature-monitoring data collected by the data logger during shipment. The Company’s products find their application in the transportation of live cell pharmaceutical products, such as cancer vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen and embryos, and infectious substances. CryoPort, Inc. is based in Lake Forest, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.50.

CYRX stock opened at $67.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.77 and a 200-day moving average of $57.63. Cryoport has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $84.97. The company has a current ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $56.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.23 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cryoport will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryoport news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 25,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $2,701,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,360.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 437,750 shares of company stock valued at $26,224,330 over the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 1,907.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,952 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

