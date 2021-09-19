CryptoTask 1-Day Volume Tops $254,438.00 (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 19th. One CryptoTask coin can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoTask has a market cap of $906,436.51 and $254,438.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded up 40.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00069516 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00117725 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.14 or 0.00173993 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,213.72 or 0.06977073 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,040.05 or 0.99954116 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $383.98 or 0.00833622 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CryptoTask

CryptoTask launched on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,447,604 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTask

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTask should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoTask using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

