CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in CSX were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 94.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 220.1% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.43.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,017,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,045,024. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

