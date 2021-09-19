CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI opened at $12.57 on Friday. CuriosityStream has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $661.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.37.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 108.91% and a negative return on equity of 47.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CuriosityStream will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 23,218 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. 23.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

