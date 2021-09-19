Curve DAO Token (CRV) Price Tops $2.78 on Exchanges

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 19th. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and approximately $423.84 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for about $2.78 or 0.00006043 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00056746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.81 or 0.00125507 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00012600 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00047394 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO:CRV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,580,975,538 coins and its circulating supply is 426,748,438 coins. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

