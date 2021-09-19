CVI Holdings LLC Buys New Shares in Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC)

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned approximately 4.72% of Brookline Capital Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Knott David M purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $288,000.

Shares of BCAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.93. 2,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,454. Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $11.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the life sciences industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

