CVI Holdings LLC Invests $484,000 in Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT)

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 0.17% of Valor Latitude Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Valor Latitude Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.67 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,460. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.66. Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89.
Valor Latitude Acquisition Profile
Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Valor Latitude Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valor Latitude Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.