CVI Holdings LLC Invests $484,000 in Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT)

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 0.17% of Valor Latitude Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Valor Latitude Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.67 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,460. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.66. Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Profile

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

