CVI Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTLP. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth $492,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth $1,457,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth $6,739,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTLP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,049,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,183. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.42 and a beta of 2.12.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $49.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.78 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTLP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

