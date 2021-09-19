CVI Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Gobi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GOBI)

CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Gobi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GOBI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOBI. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Gobi Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,004,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Gobi Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,955,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gobi Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Gobi Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOBI traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $9.66. 1,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990. Gobi Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.74.

Gobi Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Gobi Acquisition Corp. is based in Hong Kong.

