CWM Advisors LLC Has $545,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,053 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,029,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 285,319 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $75,726,000 after buying an additional 20,070 shares in the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.10.

Shares of NSC opened at $246.04 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.15 and a 12-month high of $295.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.09 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

