CWM Advisors LLC Has $685,000 Stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,974 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,634,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,222,000 after acquiring an additional 29,034 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,102,000 after acquiring an additional 84,496 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,983,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,045,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,081,000 after acquiring an additional 701,495 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 985,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,654,000 after purchasing an additional 78,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $26.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.02.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $158.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

A number of analysts have commented on FFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.44 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

