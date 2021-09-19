D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,562 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $90.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.96. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $106.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.44.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

