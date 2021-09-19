Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €98.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 37.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DAI. Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($136.47) target price on Daimler in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €91.00 ($107.06).

Shares of ETR:DAI opened at €71.36 ($83.95) on Friday. Daimler has a 52-week low of €43.09 ($50.69) and a 52-week high of €80.41 ($94.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €72.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of €74.17.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

