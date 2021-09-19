Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $53,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 79.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.53.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $324.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,459,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,691. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $201.44 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $309.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.49.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

