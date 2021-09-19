Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)’s share price traded down 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.07. 235 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 115,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.23.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.44.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
