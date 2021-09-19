Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)’s share price traded down 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.07. 235 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 115,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.23.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.44.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($5.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($4.72). On average, research analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

