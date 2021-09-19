Dean Investment Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 152.2% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PM traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $101.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,749,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,009. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $106.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.66. The company has a market cap of $158.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

