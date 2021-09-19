Dean Investment Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 0.06% of Sonoco Products worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SON. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SON traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.19. 1,757,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,985. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.34 and a 200-day moving average of $65.16. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $69.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.19, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

