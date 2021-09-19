Dean Investment Associates LLC Buys 4,581 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $664,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the second quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.60.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, Director Laura M. Franklin bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.93 per share, for a total transaction of $26,465.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher W. Haga bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.12 per share, for a total transaction of $108,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $189,455 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN CTO traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,202. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.52 and a twelve month high of $58.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $320.31 million, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.84.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.09. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 138.12% and a return on equity of 26.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO).

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.