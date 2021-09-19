Dean Investment Associates LLC Buys 622 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 0.9% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $256,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 38.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $1,773,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.58.

PepsiCo stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.13. 8,127,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,963,649. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $213.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

