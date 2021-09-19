Dean Investment Associates LLC Purchases 5,534 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the first quarter worth about $125,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

NYSE:GTY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.03. 526,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,320. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $34.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.97.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $38.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.56 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 84.78%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GTY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Friday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Getty Realty Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.