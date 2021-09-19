Decentraland Reaches One Day Volume of $53.55 Million (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. In the last week, Decentraland has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Decentraland has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $53.55 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentraland coin can currently be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00001701 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00058739 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.26 or 0.00129542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00013011 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00046395 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

MANA is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,074,327 coins and its circulating supply is 1,795,356,343 coins. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Decentraland Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

