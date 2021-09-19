Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Stake Boosted by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 80.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $862,588.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,892,098.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $193,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,624 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,303 shares of company stock worth $4,258,416. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DECK opened at $434.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $202.17 and a 1 year high of $451.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $416.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.25.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DECK. Cowen boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $428.71.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

