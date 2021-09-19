Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.13.

DEN has been the subject of several research reports. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Denbury in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital cut Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Denbury in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Denbury stock opened at $71.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.35. Denbury has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $81.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $301.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.30 million. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 106.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Denbury will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,517,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denbury by 685.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after buying an additional 177,157 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the 2nd quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,715,000.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

