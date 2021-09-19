Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) PT Raised to C$2.40 at Raymond James

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) had its target price raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$2.10 to C$2.40 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DNN. TheStreet raised shares of Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.79.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Shares of DNN opened at $1.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -80.50 and a beta of 2.18. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNN. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in Denison Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 21.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.