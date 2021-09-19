Der Vaart Sandra D. Van Sells 4,500 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stock

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

LH stock opened at $295.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $295.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.31. The stock has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $176.49 and a 1 year high of $309.60.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LH. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,044.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,081,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,743,000 after buying an additional 986,719 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,545,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,273,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $324,773,000 after purchasing an additional 393,566 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 1,139,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,629,000 after purchasing an additional 327,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,005,650,000 after purchasing an additional 263,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.52.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

