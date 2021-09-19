Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €115.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BMW. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($136.47) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €98.36 ($115.71).

ETR:BMW opened at €80.36 ($94.54) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.38 billion and a PE ratio of 4.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €81.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is €85.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a one year high of €96.39 ($113.40).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

