Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for BP (NYSE:BP)

BP has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised BP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.74 to $28.49 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BP currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.39.

NYSE BP opened at $25.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93. BP has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average is $25.60.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $36.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 billion. BP had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.98) EPS. Research analysts expect that BP will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.3276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -76.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the third quarter worth approximately $5,316,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BP by 371.9% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in BP by 3.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,221 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

